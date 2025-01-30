Boxer hacked to death by unidentified gang in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old boxer, Dhanush, was murdered by an unidentified gang near his home in Rajaji Nagar, Triplicane, late on Wednesday night.

Dhanush, the only son of Rajesh and Radha, had represented Tamil Nadu in various boxing competitions and won several prizes.

He was preparing for police recruitment exams but was unable to appear due to two cases filed against him following a clash between the youth in his area a few months ago.

While Dhanush was standing near his house, a gang suddenly attacked him. He tried to escape but was chased and killed. His friend Arun, who attempted to save him, was also injured in the attack, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

On receiving information, Ice House police reached the spot and sent Dhanush’s body to Royapettah Government Hospital for postmortem.

Arun was also admitted for treatment, reports added.

Police have begun an investigation, suspecting that the murder may be linked to an old dispute.