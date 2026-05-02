BOV users at MGR Central Railway Station allege overcharging

CHENNAI: Passengers using the Battery Operated Vehicle (BOV) service at MGR Central Railway Station complained of overcharging. The service intended to assist senior citizens, persons with disabilities and pregnant women and charge Rs 20 per person is drawing complaints primarily over overcharging, even as questions remain over its intended use.
Concerns were more consistent on the issue of fares. Commuters said drivers quote fares verbally, often exceeding the notified rate.
“They charged us Rs 300, maybe because of luggage,” said a family of six. With a maximum capacity of eight adults, a full trip at the fixed fare would total Rs 160. Another passenger said, “They first asked for Rs 50 and then requested at least Rs 10 extra.”
Several passengers said they paid more than Rs 20 per person. The lack of standardisation has led to varying charges for similar trips.
A visit to the station and interactions with passengers showed that while the service was available, it was largely used by the general public, including families and passengers who were otherwise able to walk. Several users said there was no visible system to ensure priority access for those it was meant for.
“I’ve asked them to drop me at the entrance but the driver asked me to wait, saying he’ll finish one ride of a family and then come back,” said Sampooranam (58), pointing to delays even for older passengers. At the same time, many senior citizens and passengers did not explicitly acknowledge it. “We have not faced the problem they said.”
Drivers, however, maintained that restricting rides strictly to priority passengers is not practical. “If we wait only for them, we’ll be waiting without trips. It’s always used by everyone,” one driver said.
Responding to a social media post, Divisional Railway Manager, SR’s Chennai Division, said that the BOV was a priority amenity meant for senior citizens, persons with disabilities and those requiring assistance. “Directions have been issued to ensure rules are followed. The service is under review at the senior level to strengthen monitoring, availability and passenger convenience,” said the manager.