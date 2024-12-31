Booklet on caste discrimination sold at Re 1 at Chennai Book Fair

CHENNAI: Months before the Nanguneri caste discrimination incident on August 9, 2023, when a Dalit boy and his sister were brutally hacked by schoolmates belonging to other backward castes (OBCs), author Vishnupuram Saravanan had penned a story 'Kayiru' (rope in Tamil) with a noble message. The story brought out as a booklet priced at Re 1, is a hot-seller at the Chennai Book Fair, now under way at the YMCA Grounds.

Though Vishnupuram initially planned to publish the story in a weekly, it was later turned into a booklet by Barathi Publications. Later, it was published by Seer Vasagar Vattam, which has now taken the initiative to sell the booklet at Re 1 at the book fair.

In Kayiru, the protagonist boy approaches a shopkeeper who is tying caste bands on the wrists of students and gets a yellow thread for himself. Later, he returns with a friend. But to his dismay, the shopkeeper, on checking the newcomer's name to know his caste, refuses to tie him one. Feeling insulted, the protagonist takes off his caste band as well and proclaims they are friends and command equal dignity.

The booklet, a special release for this stall, aims at spreading awareness of caste discrimination among the school students as well as to a wider audience. “Many visitors, especially school students who come to the fair are coming to the stall asking for the book. We are happy that at least those reading this book will imbibe the message against discriminating fellow mates based on caste, said Dinesh, organiser of Seer Vasager Vattam.

"We are not getting any profit. We sell this book for Re 1 to individuals and at Rs 5 for bulk orders. It is given free for those who buy books at our stall,” he added. Of one lakh booklets being printed, 50,000 have been pre-booked.

"Years back I wrote this story for a weekly magazine, but since it was not published, we released it in digital version. After it received good feedback, Barathi Publications published it and it reached a wider audience,” said Vishnupuram.

“When the Nanguneri incident happened, several people started sharing this book on Facebook for its message. It's appreciable that Seer Vasagar Vattam is popularising this, selling at Re 1," he added.

“Just a five-minute read. But an excellent book for students. I appreciate the initiative of the publication. I bought 10 booklets for students,” said Rachel, a private school teacher.