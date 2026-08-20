Book traces Madras-Sri Lanka connection: Exploring centuries-old cultural ties

Ramanujar, founder of Cycling Yogis, says the connection between the two places goes back several centuries. “It is said that the connection between India and Sri Lanka is like an umbilical bond. Such are the roots. The Boat Mail travelled from Chennai Egmore Railway Station to Dhanushkodi, from where boats carried passengers to Talaimannar in Sri Lanka,” he says.

For the author, food offers one of the easiest ways to see how the two cultures have influenced each other. “Kothu roti, sothi, maasi thokku and string hoppers are a few that stayed back. Not to mention the lungi on the textile front,” he says.

The links are also visible in Madras’ cultural history. Radio Ceylon was a familiar presence in homes before the days of the internet, while trade and travel between the two countries helped build connections that extended beyond commerce. Ramanujar also points to MGR’s links with Sri Lanka. “Our legendary Chief Minister, late Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGR, had his roots in Kandy. From mercantile connections, cinema and music to food and textiles, the island nation has had a deep influence on Madras,” he adds.