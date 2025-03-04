Book thieves raid reading zones set up at Chennai parks

CHENNAI: The Reading Zone, an initiative launched by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) in February 2024 to promote reading habits among students and women living in north Chennai, has not taken off as well as expected.

When DT Next visited May Day Park in Chintadripet, Raghavendra Park in Choolai and KKR Nagar Park in Madhavaram, the cupboard with books had broken locks. Also, some readers took the books with them while leaving, and only senior citizens were reading the newspaper. The youngsters were nowhere to be seen.

In the first phase, the GCC had installed cupboards with 20 books each at 10 parks across the city. Each cupboard had a mix of biographies, novels, short stories, comics, and newspapers. The initiative also encouraged the public to donate books to the Reading Zone.

At the Mayday Park in Chintadripet, the cupboard lockers were broken, and there were barely any books left. Security personnel face difficulties in managing the situation.

“Students in nearby localities broke the lock and stole the books. Many senior citizens visit the park to read newspapers in the morning and evening. Even though officials know these issues, they ignore our complaints,” lamented Mohan, watchman of the May Day Park.

It’s a similar situation at KKR Nagar Park in Madhavaram and Raghavendra Park in Choolai. There are many walkers in the morning and evening, and senior citizens and several middle-aged people too, use these books and newspapers. A senior resident who lives near Choolai Park stated, “I visit the park at least twice a week to read books and newspapers. Many youngsters come to the park to use their mobiles and but don’t read books.”

Gokul, a resident near the KKR Nagar Park in Madhavaram, pointed out: “The cupboard remains closed almost all day every day. How do we take books from a locked cupboard?”

When contacted, Ravi Teja Katta, Regional Deputy Commissioner (North), Greater Chennai Corporation, stated: “These issues are arising in a few parks in the city. Missing books will be restocked in the cupboards soon.”