Bomb threat targets Kushboo Sundar’s residence in Chennai

CHENNAI: Actor-politician Kushboo Sundar was the subject of a hoax bomb threat sent on Friday (April 17) to the Director General of Police (DGP) office’s email address in Chennai.
The threat indicated that a bomb had been placed at the State BJP vice-president's residence in Santhome and was set to detonate shortly.
Taking the threat seriously, police alerted higher authorities. A bomb squad, along with police personnel and sniffer dogs, searched her house but found no evidence of any explosive, according to Daily Thanthi.
Police later concluded that the threat was a hoax. A cybercrime complaint has been registered and an investigation is underway. This is not the first time Kushboo has received a bomb threat.
Just a few days ago, the city police and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad personnel were sent into a tizzy after the Passport Seva Kendra at Saligramam, the Deputy High Commission of Bangladesh in Chennai and actor Trisha's residence received similar hoax bomb threats.