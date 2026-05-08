Bomb threat at Chennai passport seva kendra turns out to be hoax

CHENNAI: Panic erupted at the Passport seva kendra Office in Vadapalani, Chennai, after officials received a bomb threat via email late Thursday night. A thorough search by police and bomb detection experts, however, found no explosives.
The office, located on Banumathi Street off Arcot Road in Vadapalani, received an email on Thursday night claiming that a bomb had been planted inside the premises and would explode shortly. Shocked by the message, office staff immediately alerted the police.
Acting on the information, KK Nagar police and bomb disposal squad rushed to the spot and conducted a multi-hour search. No suspicious or explosive materials were found.
Authorities have concluded that the email was sent with the intent to spread panic. KK Nagar police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.