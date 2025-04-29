Body of Pakistani youth sent from Chennai amid rising tensions

CHENNAI: The body of a Pakistani youngster who died in Chennai on April 25 was sent to Pakistan via Sri Lanka on Monday night.

The deceased, identified as 24-year-old Syed John, had been undergoing treatment for a lung-related ailment at a private hospital in Aminjikarai, Chennai, after arriving on a medical visa two months ago.

Two Pakistanis had accompanied Syed --- they were deported early on Monday morning via an Etihad Airways flight from Chennai to Abu Dhabi, en route to Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Syed's body, after undergoing a post-mortem examination, was transported to Lahore on a Sri Lankan Airlines flight, via Colombo, at around 9.30 pm on April 28.

The entire repatriation process was closely monitored by officials from the Citizenship and Immigration Services (CIS).

Following a directive from the Indian government ordering all Pakistani nationals to leave India immediately, immigration authorities and police are coordinating efforts to facilitate the return of Pakistani visitors.

The move comes in the wake of a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir last week, where Pakistan-backed militants allegedly opened fire on a group of tourists, killing 26 and injuring many others.

Authorities are presently conducting statewide surveys to identify Pakistani nationals who have entered Tamil Nadu on various visas, including for medical, educational, or business purposes.

Deportation procedures for such individuals are being expedited in accordance with the government's recent orders.

On April 25, the Indian government had revoked all categories of visas issued to Pakistani citizens, except long-term, diplomatic, and official visas, with immediate effect from April 27, with medical visas valid only till April 29 (today).

