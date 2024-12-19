Body of missing driver recovered after car plunges into sea at Chennai Port

CHENNAI: The body of a 32-year-old driver, who went missing after the car he was driving plunged into the sea at Chennai Port, was recovered on Thursday. It was found approximately 100 meters from the site of the incident, as per a report from Daily Thanthi.

Coast Gaurd officers are posted at the Chennai Port as a security measure. To ferry them to and from the port, the authorities have arranged transport. The accident involved one such vehicle driven by Mohammed Shahi, a resident of Kodungaiyur.

Around 9 pm on Tuesday, while transporting a Coast Guard officer, the driver lost control of the car which plunged into the sea at the port.

Coast Guard personnel, who rushed to the scene upon receiving information, managed to rescue the officer trapped in the submerged vehicle. The officer was immediately sent to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, fire and rescue services personnel and Coast Guard officials retrieved the car from a depth of 85 feet and launched an intensive search for the driver, who went missing.

On Thursday, the body of the driver, Mohammed Shahi, was recovered approximately 100 metres from the spot where the car had plunged into the sea. The Coast Guard personnel retrieved his body and sent it to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for post-mortem examination.