Body of man killed by friends recovered from well in Mangadu

Two persons – Vicky (20) and Parthiban (26) – were arrested and police have detained six others for enquiry. The deceased was identified as Yuvanesh (26) of Kolumanivakkam near Mangadu.

Probe revealed that Yuvanesh allegedly sent obscene text messages to Vicky’s girlfriend and harassed her after which Vicky plotted to murder him. On Friday night, he called Yuvanesh for a discussion and when the two were talking, an argument broke out after which he assaulted Yuvanesh with a stone.