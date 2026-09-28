Body of man killed by friends recovered from well in Mangadu

Two persons – Vicky (20) and Parthiban (26) – were arrested and police have detained six others for enquiry. The deceased was identified as Yuvanesh (26) of Kolumanivakkam near Mangadu.
Probe revealed that Yuvanesh allegedly sent obscene text messages to Vicky’s girlfriend and harassed her after which Vicky plotted to murder him. On Friday night, he called Yuvanesh for a discussion and when the two were talking, an argument broke out after which he assaulted Yuvanesh with a stone.
Parthiban too joined Vicky and the duo repeatedly assaulted Yuvanesh with stones and liquor bottles and killed him. The duo then tied a boulder to his body and dumped it in a nearby well.
Yuvanesh’s family had filed a missing complaint after which the police conducted investigations and learnt about what transpired. On Saturday, police and rescue personnel recovered his body from the well and sent it to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for postmortem. Further investigation is underway.