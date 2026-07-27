Body mix-up at Stanley hospital in Chennai, inquiry under way

The deceased were identified as Anushka (19), a resident of Padambakkam near Kavarapettai, and Priyadharshini (18) of Manali. Their bodies were brought to Stanley Hospital, which receives medico-legal cases from several north Chennai and neighbouring areas, including Manali, Minjur, Kodungaiyur, Korukkupet, Vyasarpadi and Kavarapettai, for post-mortem examination.

According to hospital authorities, both bodies were in a decomposed state. The girls were of a similar age, had comparable physical features and were dressed in salwar suits of the same colour, making visual identification difficult.