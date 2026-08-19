Body in suitcase at Agra: Chennai police track visuals of couple

According to officials, CCTV footage from Central station showed a man and a bespectacled woman entering the station with the red suitcase before boarding the Tamil Nadu Express. The couple placed the suitcase inside the general compartment and got off the train before it departed.

The footage showed the two walking towards Park station and boarding a suburban train to Tambaram. In a footage recorded later, they were seen leaving the train without the suitcase.

Police are examining CCTV recordings from Central and Park stations along the suburban route to reconstruct the couple’s movements and establish their identities. Their identities have not yet been confirmed.