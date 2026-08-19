Body in suitcase at Agra: Chennai police track visuals of couple

CHENNAI: Police probing the murder of a man, whose dismembered body was found in a suitcase at Agra Cantonment station, have zeroed in on the visuals of a couple in Chennai, using CCTV footage to trace their movements from Central station to the suburban railway network.
According to officials, CCTV footage from Central station showed a man and a bespectacled woman entering the station with the red suitcase before boarding the Tamil Nadu Express. The couple placed the suitcase inside the general compartment and got off the train before it departed.
The footage showed the two walking towards Park station and boarding a suburban train to Tambaram. In a footage recorded later, they were seen leaving the train without the suitcase.
Police are examining CCTV recordings from Central and Park stations along the suburban route to reconstruct the couple’s movements and establish their identities. Their identities have not yet been confirmed.
The investigation is being coordinated with the UP Government Railway Police (GRP), which registered a case after the mutilated remains were recovered from a red suitcase abandoned in the general compartment of the Chennai-Delhi Tamil Nadu Express. Railway staff found the suitcase after the train arrived at Agra on August 5.
The unidentified body was badly mutilated, with the head and some limbs missing. The UP GRP subsequently sought assistance from Tamil Nadu Police to identify the victim and trace those responsible.
Police are continuing to analyse footage from multiple locations in Chennai as the investigation progresses.