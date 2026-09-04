Bodhan AI launches 4 open models for multilingual education

Developed in partnership with AI4Bharat, the models cover speech recognition, speech generation, machine translation and optical character recognition, with support ranging from 22 to 27 Indian languages. They are being offered through open-weight releases and APIs on sovereign digital infrastructure, enabling users to adapt the technology without developing models from scratch.

The models are part of the Bharat EduAI Stack, envisioned as sovereign digital public infrastructure for education.

"India's AI journey cannot be built on technology alone. It must be built on technology that understands India," said IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti.