Boating facilities in north, west Chennai growing into holiday favourite

The recently opened facilities at Manali, Madhavaram, Tiruvottiyur and Kallikuppam, operated by the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC), are emerging as affordable getaways for families looking to beat the heat without travelling far.

The makeover covered key urban lakes, including the 29-acre Manali lake and the 66-acre Madhavaram lake, developed at a combined cost of Rs 25.44 crore. The Tiruvottiyur boat house, spread across 20.17 acres, was upgraded at Rs 4.62 crore, while Thangal Eri Park in Kallikuppam, spanning 11.7 acres, saw works worth Rs 9 crore.

From pedal boats and kayaks to motorboats, water scooters and aqua zorbing, the facilities offer a range of activities. Landscaped parks, children's play areas and walking tracks have added to their appeal, creating rare green lungs in dense neighbourhoods.