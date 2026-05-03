Boating facilities in north, west Chennai growing into holiday favourite

CHENNAI: With the recent transformation into a recreation spot, the city's long-neglected waterbodies in the northern and western neighbourhoods have become a crowd-puller with summer holidays in full swing.
The recently opened facilities at Manali, Madhavaram, Tiruvottiyur and Kallikuppam, operated by the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC), are emerging as affordable getaways for families looking to beat the heat without travelling far.
The makeover covered key urban lakes, including the 29-acre Manali lake and the 66-acre Madhavaram lake, developed at a combined cost of Rs 25.44 crore. The Tiruvottiyur boat house, spread across 20.17 acres, was upgraded at Rs 4.62 crore, while Thangal Eri Park in Kallikuppam, spanning 11.7 acres, saw works worth Rs 9 crore.
From pedal boats and kayaks to motorboats, water scooters and aqua zorbing, the facilities offer a range of activities. Landscaped parks, children's play areas and walking tracks have added to their appeal, creating rare green lungs in dense neighbourhoods.
I usually go to Muttukadu, but this is closer and just as enjoyable. However, they can provide longer ride durations, especially for motorboats and jet skis
-P Samson, a Perambur resident
At Manali and Madhavaram, boating remains the biggest draw. "We are seeing an average of over 7,000 visitors a month. In January alone, revenue touched Rs 12 lakh," said a TTDC supervisor. Though collections dipped to around Rs 6 lakh in March and April after more centres opened, officials are banking on the summer rush to revive numbers.
Visitors, too, are taking note. "I usually go to Muttukadu, but this is closer and just as enjoyable," said P Samson of Perambur, after a family outing. He, however, suggested longer ride durations, especially for motorboats and jet skis.
Safety protocols are strictly enforced. Life jackets are mandatory, and children below the age of 10 are not allowed on pedal boats. Kids under age three are generally not allowed on rides, though exceptions on request are made on larger motorboats. "Our rescue teams, mostly trained fishermen, are on standby at all times," the supervisor said.
In Tiruvottiyur, the facility has quickly become a neighbourhood favourite. "We earlier had to travel to Chetpet for such experiences. Now we have one close to home," said K Baker, a resident. Visitors have appreciated the pricing, with Rs 500 for a 10-minute motorboat ride accommodating up to eight people.
Despite the enthusiasm, footfall here has dipped from 5,550 visitors in the inaugural month to just over 2,000 recently. "We expect numbers to improve in May," a TTDC manager said, adding that shallow water levels have allowed the introduction of kayaking.
At Kallikuppam, stricter rules have drawn mixed reactions. Children under three are not allowed on any ride, leaving some families disappointed. "I came all the way with my family, but couldn’t take a ride together," said S Parthasarathy from Valasaravakkam.
Officials have also cautioned visitors against unsafe behaviour. "Standing up for selfies during rides is strictly prohibited," staff said, pointing to recent incidents.
Even as the lakeside revival gains traction, residents have flagged gaps. In Manali, unfinished walkways remain a concern, while at Thiruvottiyur, visitors want better roofing in waiting areas.