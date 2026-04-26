Blue Flag at Marina: GCC, CMDA to complete final phase in 1 week

Following the first phase, the GCC expanded the initiative towards the Lighthouse with three additional phases covering a combined 97 acres. A senior GCC official said that while phases 2 and 3 have been completed, Phase 4 will be finished by next week. The formal inauguration will take place after the Model Code of Conduct is lifted.

Efforts to promote sustainability are also visible. To reduce plastic waste, eight reverse vending machines were installed in the initial phases, offering cloth bags in exchange for PET bottles. However, some visitors have called for better upkeep. One visitor said, “I deposited two bottles but did not receive a bag. Regular maintenance and refilling are essential for the project’s longevity.”