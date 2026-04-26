Blue Flag at Marina: GCC, CMDA to complete final phase in 1 week

CHENNAI: Marina Beach is undergoing a major transformation, with the Greater Chennai Corporation set to complete the final phase of its Blue Flag beach initiative next week, even as the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority nears completion of the Marina Heritage Corridor Project.
The first phase of the Blue Flag beach, located behind the Marina swimming pool, was inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin in August 2025.
The 20-acre stretch includes 20 bamboo shade huts, 40 recliner chairs, 12 standard chairs, four watchtowers, 24 dustbins, a front arch, a meditation centre, a reading space, two selfie spots, and five pear-shaped chairs.
A total of 12 wheelchairs have been arranged for persons with disabilities. The area also features four play zones for children, 10 coconut trees, nursing rooms, CCTV surveillance, a first-aid room, a lounge area, two men’s bathrooms and seven men’s toilets, one women’s bathroom and four women’s toilets, and one toilet for persons with disabilities. Clean drinking water is provided through a water ATM.
J Keerthana, a first-time visitor from Arakkonam, said, “It has been a long-held dream of mine to visit Marina. I have heard many stories from friends and relatives about the second-longest urban beach in the world.”
After spending over three hours at the shore, she added, “The beach is very well maintained. The recliners, meditation centres, and sanitation facilities are impressive. I am already planning to return next week.”
Following the first phase, the GCC expanded the initiative towards the Lighthouse with three additional phases covering a combined 97 acres. A senior GCC official said that while phases 2 and 3 have been completed, Phase 4 will be finished by next week. The formal inauguration will take place after the Model Code of Conduct is lifted.
Efforts to promote sustainability are also visible. To reduce plastic waste, eight reverse vending machines were installed in the initial phases, offering cloth bags in exchange for PET bottles. However, some visitors have called for better upkeep. One visitor said, “I deposited two bottles but did not receive a bag. Regular maintenance and refilling are essential for the project’s longevity.”
Parallel to this, the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) is implementing the Marina Heritage Corridor Project, an Rs 18.45 crore initiative stretching from the Labour Statue to the Lighthouse.
The project includes a 2.31 km synthetic bicycle track and nine viewing decks positioned opposite historic landmarks such as Madras University, Presidency College, and Vivekanandar Illam. The plan also integrates nine new bus stops, police booths, and modern bollard lighting.
“Currently, 90% of the heritage project is complete, with only light installations remaining. The GCC will remove the existing stainless steel bus stops,” the official said.
A cleanliness worker at the beach questioned the concentration of development at Marina, noting that facilities such as the drinking water station near the swimming pool require more consistent maintenance.