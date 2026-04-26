Blackbuck population at IIT-M set jumps to 77 in 2026

Located alongside the Guindy National Park ecosystem, one of the last surviving stretches of native dry evergreen forest in Chennai, the IIT-M campus has long served as a refuge for wildlife under pressure from shrinking habitats and urban expansion. The blackbuck, a protected antelope species once widely distributed across India, has seen its presence diminish due to habitat fragmentation and human interference.



Citing the latest figures, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the increase reflects a development model that integrates ecological safeguards with infrastructure growth. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reflection in Mann Ki Baat on the rising blackbuck population is a timely reminder that environmental stewardship must remain central to India's development journey," he said in a social media post.