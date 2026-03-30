Black market LPG prices push tea shops to induction stoves

The impact has been immediate on small vendors who depend on daily sales. Several have shifted to induction stoves to boil milk and prepare tea, though the move has led to higher electricity costs. Anandan said he had shut his tea shop in Chepauk due to the ongoing crisis.

A tea shop owner in Vepery stated that the price of a 19 kg commercial cylinder has risen to around Rs 4,500 in the black market, with an additional Rs 1,000 charged for transport. He has been using an induction stove for the past week to prepare beverages.