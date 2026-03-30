Black market LPG prices push tea shops to induction stoves

CHENNAI: The ongoing shortage of commercial LPG cylinders has disrupted operations of tea shops across the city, forcing many owners to switch to induction stoves, while some have rolled down their shutters.
With supply constraints persisting, shopkeepers have begun storing prepared tea in stainless steel containers as a temporary workaround.
T Anandan, president of the Chennai Metropolitan Tea Shop Owners Association, alleged that despite repeated attempts, traders are unable to procure commercial cylinders. He claimed that cylinders supplied by agencies are being diverted and sold illegally to restaurants.
The impact has been immediate on small vendors who depend on daily sales. Several have shifted to induction stoves to boil milk and prepare tea, though the move has led to higher electricity costs. Anandan said he had shut his tea shop in Chepauk due to the ongoing crisis.
A tea shop owner in Vepery stated that the price of a 19 kg commercial cylinder has risen to around Rs 4,500 in the black market, with an additional Rs 1,000 charged for transport. He has been using an induction stove for the past week to prepare beverages.
A 19 kg cylinder typically lasts about five days. With bookings unavailable, many shops have stopped making fried snack varieties such as bajji, bonda and vadai. Owners warned that prolonged shortages could lead to further closures.
In Kannamapet, tea shop owner M Raj Kumar said he had switched to induction cooking and urged others to avoid buying cylinders in the black market. Similar transitions have been reported in Kilpauk, T Nagar, Chepauk and Triplicane.
However, amidst the crisis, customers have noticed a dip in taste. James Kirubrakaran, a regular at a tea shop, said taste has declined after the shift to induction stoves, even as prices rose to Rs 15 per cup from Rs 12.
Demand for induction stoves has also increased. P Shamsudeen, a tea shop owner in Saidapet, said he had ordered one online and expects delivery in the coming days.