BJP’s Kanagaraj re-elected MHAA chief for fifth time

CHENNAI: State vice-president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), RC Paul Kanagaraj, was elected president of the Madras High Court Advocates Association (MHAA) for a fifth term, securing 1,892 votes in the results declared on Thursday.
Polling for the MHAA office-bearers was held on April 29, with 4,353 of the 5,902 eligible voters casting their votes. Counting took place on Thursday.
A total of 115 candidates contested for various posts, including president, secretary and treasurer.
S Arivazhagan, state coordinator of the advocates’ wing of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, was elected secretary, while Sasi Kumar (vice-president) and Rajesh (treasurer) were also declared elected.