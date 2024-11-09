Bizman, friend who abused night patrol cops at Loop Road get bail

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court granted conditional bail to businessman Chandramohan and his friend Dhanalakshmi who were arrested for threatening and abusing police personnel near Pattinapakkam beach, Chennai.

Considering the period of incarceration undergone by the petitioners, Justice AD Jagadish Chandra granted bail on the execution of Rs 15,000 each as bond with two sureties.

The judge directed the petitioners not to abscond and not to tamper with evidence or witnesses. Chandramohan should report at Teynampet police station every day until further orders. On October 21, Chandramohan and his friend Dhanalakshmi were hanging out in their car late at night on Loop Road, Pattinapakkam, when a patrol team from Mylapore police station asked them to leave as it was prohibited to park there during late hours.

The duo abused and threatened the police personnel. The police recorded the exchange on a mobile phone and the two fled the spot. The video was later widely circulated on social media, landing them in the police net. The duo was booked under 296 (b), 132, 125, 224, 109 and 351 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhitha.

Government advocate Leonard Arul Joseph Selvam vehemently objected to the bail petitions and submitted that the accused were in an inebriated condition and had abused and ill-treated police personnel on patrol duty.