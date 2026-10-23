BIS seizes 300 lithium-ion batteries with unauthorised markings in Chennai’s Velachery

He advised consumers to verify the authenticity of the BIS registration before purchasing electronic products and batteries. Consumers should use the BIS Care app to check whether the registration is valid and corresponds to the product and brand being purchased, rather than relying solely on the presence of a Standard Mark or registration number on the product or its packaging.

BIS will initiate further action against the outlet in accordance with the provisions of the BIS Act and other applicable requirements.

Under Section 29 of the Act, violations are punishable with imprisonment of up to two years, a fine of at least Rs 2 lakh that may extend to ten times the value of the goods, or both, depending on the nature of the offence.

Consumers can verify certification details through the BIS Care app, the official website, www.bis.gov.in, and the e-BIS portal, manakonline.in.