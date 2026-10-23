BIS seizes 300 lithium-ion batteries with unauthorised markings in Chennai’s Velachery

CHENNAI: The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) seized around 300 lithium-ion batteries bearing unauthorised and invalid BIS registration numbers during an enforcement operation at a mobile hardware outlet in Velachery, Chennai, on Thursday.
BIS officials from the Chennai Branch Office conducted a search and seizure operation at Al-Combo King for allegedly misusing the BIS Standard Mark without valid authorisation, in violation of the Bureau of Indian Standards Act, 2016.
During the operation, officials found lithium-polymer and lithium-ion batteries bearing BIS Standard Marks with registration numbers that were either invalid or not authorised for the brands under which the products were being sold.
The numbers were found to be associated with other brands, indicating alleged misuse of the certification mark.
The seized batteries fall under Indian Standard IS 16046 (Part 2):2018/IEC 62133-2:2017 and are covered by the Electronics and Information Technology Goods (Requirement of Compulsory Registration) Order. The order mandates compliance with applicable standards and requires valid BIS registration for the specific product and brand.
SD Dayanand, Scientist-F, Senior Director and Head of the BIS Chennai Branch Office, said the bureau conducted enforcement and market surveillance operations to prevent misuse of the BIS Standard Mark and protect consumers from misleading product markings.
He advised consumers to verify the authenticity of the BIS registration before purchasing electronic products and batteries. Consumers should use the BIS Care app to check whether the registration is valid and corresponds to the product and brand being purchased, rather than relying solely on the presence of a Standard Mark or registration number on the product or its packaging.
BIS will initiate further action against the outlet in accordance with the provisions of the BIS Act and other applicable requirements.
Under Section 29 of the Act, violations are punishable with imprisonment of up to two years, a fine of at least Rs 2 lakh that may extend to ten times the value of the goods, or both, depending on the nature of the offence.
Consumers can verify certification details through the BIS Care app, the official website, www.bis.gov.in, and the e-BIS portal, manakonline.in.