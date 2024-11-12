BIS organises ‘Run For Quality’ marathon to raise awareness in Chennai

CHENNAI: Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Chennai branch office organised a 5 km run for quality scheduled on Sunday (Nov 10) in Besant Nagar.

Around 1000 athletes participated in the event and those who completed the 5 km run were awarded with certificates and medals.

The event was organised as part of the World Standards Day on October 14 every year to appreciate the experts who develop international standards worldwide.

Arjun Kalyan, India chess grandmaster was the Chief Guest and flagged off the event the 5-KM Run. G Bhavani, Scientist F/ Senior Director and Head (Chennai Branch Office of BIS) and other officials were present.

To create awareness about the various schemes and quality assurance programs, Bureau of Indian Standards Chennai organised Manak Mahotsav Programmes at Chennai, Puducherry and Vellore for various Stakeholders of BIS during October 24.