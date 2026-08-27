Birdlife through an artist’s eye

The exhibition brings together two different painting styles, both inspired by birds and the natural world.

Jayaraj’s works combine watercolour with torn paper, newspaper pieces and collage. His paintings feature birds such as the Common Chaffinch, Blue Tit, Great Indian Bustard, Grey Heron, House Sparrow and Oriental Magpie-Robin.

His interest in birds grew from a six-year sketch-a-day practice, which he began as part of an initiative honouring ornithologist Dr Salim Ali.