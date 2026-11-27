CHENNAI: Guindy Children's Park will remain closed until November 30 as a precautionary measure after several birds died on its premises on Friday. Samples from the dead birds have been sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal for testing.
According to a statement issued by the Wildlife Warden, Chennai, several birds died in the Waterfowl section of the park on November 27. The exact cause of the deaths is yet to be established.
The official said bird flu had not been confirmed so far. However, as a precautionary measure, the park would remain closed from November 27 to 30, until further notice.
The park authorities have taken precautionary measures in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Union government. The birds have been separated and isolated, while their cages have been sanitised using disinfectants.
Veterinarians are closely monitoring the health of animals in the park, the official said, appealing to the public to cooperate with the precautionary measures.
Meanwhile, a fresh outbreak of bird flu has been confirmed in Cuddalore district, prompting officials to order the culling of 25,000 chickens at a poultry farm.