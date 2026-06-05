Bioearth a solution for forest restoration, finds Anna University study

The study also examined the presence of heavy metals, including zinc, copper, nickel, chromium and lead. Although traces of these metals were detected, researchers reported that most concentrations remained within acceptable limits. Environmental risk assessments indicated low to moderate ecological risks, while human health assessments showed negligible risks when bioearth is handled using appropriate procedures.

Speaking to DT Next, Dr Kanmani said, “Bioearth can be utilised in afforestation, wasteland reclamation and forest regeneration initiatives. Landfill sites, including areas such as Kodungaiyur, can be transformed into green spaces using bioearth as a growth medium.”