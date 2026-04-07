Biobags get costlier as Iran conflict drives up raw material prices

Industry sources said biodegradable bags, though largely made from plant-based and organic materials such as cornstarch, PLA (polylactic acid) and PBAT, still depend partly on crude oil derivatives for production.

“Nearly 20-30 per cent of the raw material involves crude oil-based substances. With crude prices rising by around 20-30 per cent, the manufacturing cost has gone up significantly,” said a manufacturer from Uthukottai.