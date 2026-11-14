BIM, University of Texas to offer master's in AI for business in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Bharathidasan Institute of Management (BIM) and the University of Texas at Arlington, USA, have joined hands to offer a two-year Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence for Business (MSAIB) programme in Chennai, with admissions scheduled to begin in August 2027.
Both institutions signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Chennai on Friday. The programme, designed exclusively for working professionals in India, will be conducted at the IIT Research Park campus in Chennai at a tuition fee of $27,000.
The curriculum will be on a par with the University of Texas at Arlington's US syllabus and cover Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Generative AI, Data Engineering and their applications in business management.
The programme will follow a hybrid learning model, with each subject taught over seven weeks through online classes, followed by a week-long in-person teaching session in India by professors from the University of Texas at Arlington. It will also include practical learning and industry-oriented projects.
Candidates will be selected through a separate admission process conducted by the two institutions, including interviews. The programme will allow working professionals to earn an internationally recognised US master's degree without interrupting their careers. Graduates will also be eligible to apply for PhD programmes in the US, subject to individual universities' admission requirements.
Speaking on the occasion, BIM Chairman of the Board of Governors Ravi Appasamy said the partnership was part of the institution's vision to emerge as a globally connected institution with strong academic standards, research capabilities and industry relevance. He said BIM's expansion was focused on creating intellectual capital beyond physical infrastructure.
BIM Director Asit K Barma said international education should not depend solely on students travelling abroad, but should also involve bringing global knowledge, faculty and academic opportunities to India.
The programme is also expected to secure AACSB accreditation, one of the leading international accreditation standards for business schools.