BIM, University of Texas to offer master's in AI for business in Chennai

Both institutions signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Chennai on Friday. The programme, designed exclusively for working professionals in India, will be conducted at the IIT Research Park campus in Chennai at a tuition fee of $27,000.

The curriculum will be on a par with the University of Texas at Arlington's US syllabus and cover Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Generative AI, Data Engineering and their applications in business management.

The programme will follow a hybrid learning model, with each subject taught over seven weeks through online classes, followed by a week-long in-person teaching session in India by professors from the University of Texas at Arlington. It will also include practical learning and industry-oriented projects.