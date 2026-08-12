Bike mechanic arrested in Chennai for harassing woman

According to the police, the woman, a native of Madurai, works at an IT company and stays at a women’s hostel in Thoraipakkam. She was walking near the bus stop when the accused followed her in a two-wheeler and sexually harassed her before fleeing the spot.

Based on her complaint, police analysed the CCTV footage and identified the accused as Manikandan of Thoraipakkam. He was arrested on Tuesday, produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.