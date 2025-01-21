Bike collides with lorry near Kelambakkam; 29-year-old engineer dies, friend injured

CHENNAI: A 29-year-old man died and his friend was injured after their bike collided with a lorry near Kelambakkam on Monday night.

The deceased was Subam Pandey from Uttar Pradesh a civil engineer staying in Chennai. Police said that Subam was working at a construction site at the IIT premises in Thaiyur near Tiruporur.

Around 11.30 pm on Monday, Subam was riding on the Vandalur-Kelambakkam Road along with his friend, Surendra Kumar (28). When nearing Pudupakkam, the bike collided with a lorry parked on the roadside. Both suffered grievous injuries upon impact. Onlookers rushed them to the private hospital in Kelambakkam but Subam was declared dead.

Pallikaranai police visited the spot and sent his body for post-mortem. They arrested lorry driver Arumugam (49) of Ranipet for parking the vehicle in a dark area without any reflectors.