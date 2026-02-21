Bihar man stabs co-worker to death, held in Chennai

On Friday night, Balakrishnan's nephew, Vignesh, who lives with his family in the same compound as the deceased, checked on his uncle as phone calls were unanswered. Vignesh found the front door locked and blood stains near the door, after which he looked through the window and found his uncle unconscious.

Based on the alert, the Vepery police rushed to the scene and moved Balakrishnan to a hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. Probe revealed that some silver items and gold jewellery were missing.