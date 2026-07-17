Bihar man held within two hours for co-worker's murder near Tambaram

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old man from Bihar was arrested within two hours of allegedly murdering his co-worker with a firewood log near Tambaram on Thursday. Police caught the accused at Chennai Central railway station while he was allegedly trying to board a train to his native state.
The accused, identified as Irfan (22), worked as a biryani cook at a restaurant on Velachery Road in Selaiyur. The victim, Dharmendra (21), also from Bihar, worked as a supplier at the same restaurant. Both were staying in a room behind the eatery.
According to the police, the dispute began after Dharmendra borrowed Irfan's Bluetooth device. When he returned it, the device was reportedly not working. Irfan asked him to buy a new one, leading to an argument during which Dharmendra allegedly assaulted Irfan.
Later that evening, after finishing work, the two reportedly got into another quarrel while resting in their room. During the fight, Irfan allegedly attacked Dharmendra with a firewood log, hitting him on the head and killing him before fleeing the scene.
After receiving information about the murder, Selaiyur police rushed to the spot, recovered the body and sent it to the Tambaram Government District Headquarters Hospital for post-mortem examination.
Suspecting that the accused would try to escape to Bihar, police immediately alerted teams at Chennai Airport and Chennai Central railway station.
During the search, police traced Irfan hiding at Chennai Central railway station, where he was allegedly waiting to board a train to Bihar. He was arrested and brought to the Selaiyur police station for questioning.
Police said the swift operation enabled them to arrest the accused within two hours of receiving the murder complaint. The investigation is under way.