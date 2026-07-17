Bihar man held within two hours for co-worker's murder near Tambaram

The accused, identified as Irfan (22), worked as a biryani cook at a restaurant on Velachery Road in Selaiyur. The victim, Dharmendra (21), also from Bihar, worked as a supplier at the same restaurant. Both were staying in a room behind the eatery.

According to the police, the dispute began after Dharmendra borrowed Irfan's Bluetooth device. When he returned it, the device was reportedly not working. Irfan asked him to buy a new one, leading to an argument during which Dharmendra allegedly assaulted Irfan.

Later that evening, after finishing work, the two reportedly got into another quarrel while resting in their room. During the fight, Irfan allegedly attacked Dharmendra with a firewood log, hitting him on the head and killing him before fleeing the scene.