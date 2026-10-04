Bihar duo poses as railway staffers to rob passengers; held in Perambur

CHENNAI: Two men from Bihar were arrested for posing as railway employees and targeting passengers from northern states near Perambur railway station.
The accused lured passengers with promises of arranging reserved train tickets before taking them to isolated locations and robbing them.
Police identified the accused as Ajit Bhagat (21) and Sanjeev Kumar (32).
The complainant, Rupesh Kumar (24), had arrived at Perambur railway station on September 4 to travel to Bihar.
The duo approached him and offered to arrange a reserved ticket to his native place. They took him to the Bandar Garden area in Perambur, where they snatched a two-gram gold chain, a mobile phone and Rs 7,000 cash from Rupesh.
Based on his complaint, police registered a case and arrested the duo. Inquiries revealed that the accused had used the same method to rob another person of Rs 10,000 and a mobile phone.
They were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.