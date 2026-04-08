Big healthcare leap: GEM Hospital in Chennai performs India's first dual-console robotic telesurgery

The advanced procedure was performed on a 23-year-old patient suffering from severe Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease. The patient underwent a robotic fundoplication surgery, in which the upper part of the stomach is wrapped around the lower oesophagus to prevent acid reflux. The surgery was completed successfully, and the patient was discharged within a few days and is recovering well.

The operation was conducted using the indigenously developed Mizzo Endo 4000 by Meril Life Sciences. The procedure was led by Dr P Senthilnathan, who operated remotely from Vapi, nearly 1,500 km away from the patient in Chennai.