Big healthcare leap: GEM Hospital in Chennai performs India's first dual-console robotic telesurgery

CHENNAI: In a significant milestone, GEM Hospital has successfully carried out the country’s first dual-console long-distance robotic telesurgery, connecting surgical teams in Chennai and Vapi in Gujarat.
The advanced procedure was performed on a 23-year-old patient suffering from severe Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease. The patient underwent a robotic fundoplication surgery, in which the upper part of the stomach is wrapped around the lower oesophagus to prevent acid reflux. The surgery was completed successfully, and the patient was discharged within a few days and is recovering well.
The operation was conducted using the indigenously developed Mizzo Endo 4000 by Meril Life Sciences. The procedure was led by Dr P Senthilnathan, who operated remotely from Vapi, nearly 1,500 km away from the patient in Chennai.
A key feature of this surgery was the use of a dual-console system. Unlike conventional telesurgeries, where a single surgeon operates remotely, this procedure involved a lead surgeon in Gujarat working in real time with a supporting surgeon and a bedside team in Chennai. This collaborative approach enhanced precision, safety and control during the operation.
The procedure required robust internet support and a hotline system to ensure seamless communication and precision. A monitor attached to the robotic equipment enabled real-time visual guidance throughout the surgery.
While robotic surgery has been steadily expanding in India, long-distance telesurgery with dual-console capability remains in its early stages. This achievement marks one of the first such instances in the country and possibly the first in south India using an indigenously developed robotic system. Dr Senthilnathan said that with continuous advancements in robotics, telesurgical procedures are gradually evolving.
Doctors also conducted a demonstration of the technology, highlighting its potential to enable specialists in urban centres to perform complex procedures for patients in rural and remote areas.
Medical experts noted that such advancements could transform India’s healthcare landscape by enabling collaborative surgeries, strengthening surgical training and improving patient outcomes across regions.