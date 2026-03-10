Bids to build limited-use subway linking McNichols Road to PH Road

In this regard, the civic body has officially invited bids for a consultant to prepare a Detailed Feasibility Report for the project.

A senior Corporation official told DT Next that the consultant would determine the specific length of the subway, estimate how many motorists would benefit from it, and finalise other relevant details. “The subway is intended to connect McNichols Road 1st Lane and McNichols Road beneath the existing railway tracks. From there, we’ll reach the Poonamallee High Road,” the official added.