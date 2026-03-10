Bids to build limited-use subway linking McNichols Road to PH Road

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has taken the first step toward constructing a limited-use subway connecting McNichols Road to EVR Periyar Road, formally known as Poonamallee High Road. This is one of the announcements in the budget read by Mayor R Priya for 2026-27, which allotted Rs 25 crore for the project.
In this regard, the civic body has officially invited bids for a consultant to prepare a Detailed Feasibility Report for the project.
A senior Corporation official told DT Next that the consultant would determine the specific length of the subway, estimate how many motorists would benefit from it, and finalise other relevant details. “The subway is intended to connect McNichols Road 1st Lane and McNichols Road beneath the existing railway tracks. From there, we’ll reach the Poonamallee High Road,” the official added.
The GCC Bridges department has issued an e-tender for a consultant to prepare a Detailed Feasibility Report (DFR) for the subway. To expedite the project, the work will be executed via the Design, Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (DEPC) method.
According to GCC officials, the primary goal of this consultancy is to assess the subway’s viability and provide a foundational roadmap for construction. The consultant will be responsible for preparing alternate proposals, securing approval for the most feasible option, conducting topographical surveys and one geo-technical investigation, creating the general arrangement drawing (GAD) and preliminary designs for the limited-use subway, preparing the land plan schedule, marking the proposed centre line in the field, and preparing a preliminary cost estimate.
Paul Beny, a long-time resident of McNichols Road, Dasspuram, Chetpet, opined, “The proposed subway will benefit hundreds of residents and college students trying to reach the Guruswamy Bridge service road. Currently, motorists must reach PH Road and take a U-turn, then turn right opposite the EGA theatre to Guruswamy Bridge to reach McNichols Road. If the subway project is completed, it will take just a few minutes to reach McNichols Road.”
Till date, as per GCC data, there are 295 bridges, 15 Road Over Bridges and 19 Road Under Bridges, two causeways, 14 flyovers and grade separators, 39 foot bridges, 5 pedestrian subways, 153 bridges across rivers, 19 box culverts, 23 slab and pipe culverts, 5 Foot Over Bridges and 1 skywalk, in the city.