Bharatnatyam dancer Nitya Sriram headlines 'Quietly Dancing' inaugural edition

"The idea of Quietly Dancing sparked when I first met Nitya last year at the Jaipur Dance Conclave," recalls Akhila from Aalap, The curator of this event . "When I asked her if she performed regularly, she said, 'No akka, I'm just quietly dancing.' Those two words stayed with me."

For Akhila, the phrase captured a reality she had long observed within the dance world. "There are dancers who are not in the performance race. They are not actively chasing opportunities. They simply show up every day, work on their craft and keep refining themselves. I wanted to create a platform for such artistes," she says.

The series is not limited to newcomers or dancers without stage experience. Instead, it focuses on those who choose a quieter path. "There is a certain quiet about their dance, and there is beauty in that quietness," Akhila adds.