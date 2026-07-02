Bharatanatyam exponent Ambika Kameshwar celebrates 55 years with inclusive dance festival

This programme celebrates Ambika’s 55 years in the arts and 40 years as a guru. One of its highlights will be performances by artistes with visual and intellectual disabilities, reaffirming her belief that art is universal and accessible to everyone.

For Ambika, teaching has always been as important as performing. “It is my duty to look at art in two ways. One is to nurture the talent I have been given. The other is to preserve it and share it. Only then will it grow and reach more people. That has been my philosophy in art and in life.”

The celebration is less about looking back and more about watching generations of students carry the tradition forward. “This event is special because it brings together students from different generations. They have understood not only the basics of the art but also its depth and grandeur. Today, they are taking that legacy forward through their performances. That is the most fulfilling part for me,” smiles the dancer.