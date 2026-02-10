Bhagwan Mahaveer Foundation announces 29th Mahaveer awardees

CHENNAI: The Bhagwan Mahaveer foundation announced the recipients of the 29th Mahaveer awards. The awardees are Sarhad (Maharashtra) for Non-Violence – Vegetarianism, CORD (Himachal Pradesh) for Education, Sri Shankara Cancer Foundation (Karnataka) for Medicine, Sangkhumi Bualchhuak (Mizoram) for Community and Social Service, and NIRMAN (Odisha) for Community and Social service.