Beware of scams while paying bills, Chennai Metro Water board warns consumers

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) has warned consumers to be cautious when making payments towards water taxes and charges, due to the rise in incidents of scams in the name of water tax.

Several incidents of unauthorised individuals calling consumers, and asking them to pay outstanding amounts through mobile numbers linked to their personal bank accounts using UPI services like Gpay, Phonepe, and PayTM have surfaced.

Scamsters threaten to disconnect water connections if payments are not made. To avoid fraudulent activities, the CMWSSB has requested consumers to use only the authorised payment platform – https://www.cmwssb.tn.gov.in

or https://bnc.chennaimetrowater.in/#/public/cus-login - to pay the bill, said a release from the department.

About UPI services, consumers can select ‘utilities’ category under Bill payments option, and choose CMWSSB. Bills can also be paid in cash, cheque, DD or through credit card at 15 zonal offices and headquarters.

The QR code scanning at collection centres and iPos machines carried by CMWSSB zonal managers can also be used to pay the bills. In case of any difficulties, consumers can contact (044) 4567 4567.