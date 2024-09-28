Better patient care at the heart of Anna Univ’s skill course on calibrating medical devices

CHENNAI: In an effort to ensure safety and to enhance patient care, Anna University has decided to introduce a skill development and training programme for the students on calibration and testing of medical devices.

The university sources said that the target audience would be bachelor's or master's degree holders in Electrical Electronics Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, medical electronics and working professionals in relevant streams in biomedical sciences.

Stating that the course will be launched in October 2024, a senior professor from the university said that this training programme is designed to highlight the crucial importance of medical device calibration in maintaining the highest standards of patient safety and healthcare service.

"Proper calibration of medical devices not only ensures accurate diagnostics and treatment but also plays a significant role in hospital efficiency and compliance with global standards", he added.

Understanding and implementing international calibration standards crucial for regulatory compliance in the medical field are key features of the programme.

"The hands-on calibration training will make the students learn how to calibrate both critical and non-critical medical devices through practical sessions, ensuring precision and reliability," he said adding that the training will also focus on boosting hospital efficiency so that properly calibrated devices reduce downtime and errors, improving the overall workflow and care delivery in hospitals.

The professor added that patient-centred training will ensure the devices are calibrated to reduce risks, leading to improved patient outcomes and safety. "The course will also help gain expertise in calibration that meets global standards", he said.

“The training will equip the aspirants with skills that enhance patient care and hospital performance and update them in the critical healthcare field". He said this course will also be ideal for medical professionals and hospital administrators, who are dedicated to improving healthcare delivery.