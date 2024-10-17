Bengaluru omni buses to shift to Kuthambakkam Bus Terminus near Thirumazhisai

CHENNAI: Operation of omni buses to Bengaluru, Dharmapuri and other northern parts of the state will be shifted to Kuthambakkam near Thirumazhisai, where the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has decided to construct idle parking space at the upcoming bus terminus.

According to a CMDA official, the idle parking space for omni buses will be created on land earmarked for future expansion near the Omni Bus Finger (collective bus slots).

“The omni bus owners’ association requested to provide idle parking in the Kuthambakkam Mofussil Bus Terminus premises. Based on the request, it has been decided to construct the idle parking for omni buses,” he added. The new bus terminus is being constructed on 25 acres of land at the cost of Rs 427 crore. Once the terminus becomes operational, buses to Dharmapuri, Hosur and Bengaluru, apart from Tirupati, will be operated from Kuthambakkam. The bus stand will have 41 shops, and eight ticket counters will be set up for booking bus tickets for omni buses.

The official added that separate toilets for persons with disabilities and transpersons will be provided along with feeding rooms for mothers. The bus stand will have a parking space for 1,811 two-wheelers and 234 four-wheelers.

Kuthambakkam bus terminus will be a fully air-conditioned facility. Presently omni buses to Dharmapuri, Hosur and Bengaluru are being operated from omni bus stand in Koyambedu. Omni buses to southern districts are already shifted to KCBT.

The planning authority is constructing a bus stand for omni buses in Mudichur. Once the Kuthambakkam bus terminus starts functioning, the CMDA will dismantle the Koyambedu mofussil bus terminus and omni bus stand and redevelop the land.