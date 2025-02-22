Bengaluru-bound flight makes landing in Chennai airport due to severe fog

CHENNAI: A cargo flight from Mumbai to Bengaluru, which was unable to land there due to heavy fog in Bengaluru, has landed at Chennai airport on Saturday morning.

A Blue Dart cargo flight landed at Chennai airport at 8 am today due to heavy fog and it has been announced that this cargo flight will take off again after the weather improves in Bengaluru.

Similarly, Chennai airport officials said that passenger flights from Pune, Kolkata, and Mumbai to Bengaluru have been diverted to Thiruvananthapuram, and an Indigo Airlines passenger flight from Singapore to Bengaluru has been diverted to Coimbatore airport.

