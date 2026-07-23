Bengal couple flee to Chennai after robbery; held

CHENNAI: A couple wanted in connection with an armed robbery in West Bengal, hiding at a relative's house in the city, was arrested by a joint team of the West Bengal police and Maduravoyal police.
The accused were identified as Aleem Khan (45) and his wife Seema Khan (32). They were tracked to Chennai following an investigation into a robbery reported a few months ago in Nandi village, West Bengal.
Police sources said that the couple were part of a group that had robbed 35 sovereigns of gold jewellery and cash from a house in that village.
A case was registered, and a few suspects were arrested earlier. Information from the accused indicated the couple fled and were hiding in Chennai.
After confirming the couple's location, the joint team raided the house and arrested them. Both were produced before a city magistrate court and were later granted a transit warrant. They have been taken to West Bengal for further interrogation.