Before the city wakes: Meet the women powering Chennai’s early hours

“We have to carry heavy baskets and stand for hours. Some days, the catch is less, so prices go up, and customers negotiate. On other days, there is too much fish, and we worry about selling it before it spoils. At times when I feel like giving up due to the physical strains, it is my three kids that remind me to work hard,” she adds.

The market can be rough, and women have to speak loudly and confidently to compete with other vendors. “Sometimes, customers look down on us because of the smell or the nature of the job. I just wish people would respect our efforts,” she hopes, saying that the market was never an unsafe space. “I have felt a tinge of fear while walking on the roads from my house to the market. But once I step in, my heart slows down and feels safe. I would request to provide more safety for working women, who commute in the city during the late and early hours, as they would be the breadwinners of the family,” she notes.