Beer, bratwurst and a bit of Bavaria

CHENNAI: Beer, sausages and long tables filled with food are synonymous with Oktoberfest, Germany’s annual beer festival that draws visitors from around the world. Traditionally held in Munich, the festival is known for its beer gardens, hearty food, music and lively gatherings. This year, Chennai gets its own taste of Oktoberfest, with hotels bringing German dishes, beers and the beer garden experience to the city
At Hyatt Regency Chennai, the team is recreating the feel of a German beer garden with German-inspired food and drinks. Chef Sradhanjali says the menu brings together several specialities, with sausages taking centre stage. “The cuisine is German and all the specialities from Germany will be there. One of the specials is the sausages. In the buffet, there will be a variety of sausages, including Nuremberg, chicken bratwurst and pork bratwurst. We will also have ham, meatloaf, pretzels and the famous potato salad,” she says.
Chef Manish Uniyal says the idea is to capture the atmosphere of an Oktoberfest beer garden, where beer and food go hand in hand. “The whole ambience is about a beer garden. In Germany, during Oktoberfest, you have beer gardens where beer maids carry large mugs of beer and serve them with bite-sized food and sausages. Sausages also have different characteristics. Some are smoked, some are cured, while others have herbs or different flavourings,” he says.
One of the highlight dishes on the menu is Sauerbraten, a German roast traditionally made with marinated beef. “It is an actual German dish and, in a way, Germany’s answer to Italian pasta. We also want to make Chennai familiar with German food through this event,” says Manish. Jazz music will also be part of the experience.
Over at Taj Coromandel, Oktoberfest celebrations at Chipstead bring flavours of Bavaria to the table. Area Culinary Director - South and Executive Chef Vikas Milhoutra has put together a menu featuring dishes such as Gurken Salat, a crisp cucumber and gherkin salad with a light vinaigrette, and Wurstsalat, made with chicken sausage, gherkins and red onions.
“Fleischpflanzerl, featuring crumb-fried pork patties, is another offering, while Currywurst brings together sliced chicken bratwurst with a rich ketchup-curry sauce. Our dessert menu includes Apfel-Streusel Kuchen, an apple crumble cake served with vanilla sauce, and Kaesekuchen, a creamy German-style cheesecake,” Vikas shares.
Meanwhile, The Spotted Deer at The Palomar by Crossway is bringing back its Oktoberfest celebrations until October 4. Titled ‘Beer, Bites, Bavarian Vibes’, the festival combines German-inspired food with German beers, signature cocktails and mocktails. The menu includes Chicken Schnitzel, Oktoberfest Brisket Sando and Cottage Cheese Steak, alongside Bavarian-style bites designed to pair with the drinks.
With each venue putting its own spin on the festival, Oktoberfest in Chennai is as much about exploring German food as it is about the beer.