Beer, bratwurst and a bit of Bavaria

At Hyatt Regency Chennai, the team is recreating the feel of a German beer garden with German-inspired food and drinks. Chef Sradhanjali says the menu brings together several specialities, with sausages taking centre stage. “The cuisine is German and all the specialities from Germany will be there. One of the specials is the sausages. In the buffet, there will be a variety of sausages, including Nuremberg, chicken bratwurst and pork bratwurst. We will also have ham, meatloaf, pretzels and the famous potato salad,” she says.

Chef Manish Uniyal says the idea is to capture the atmosphere of an Oktoberfest beer garden, where beer and food go hand in hand. “The whole ambience is about a beer garden. In Germany, during Oktoberfest, you have beer gardens where beer maids carry large mugs of beer and serve them with bite-sized food and sausages. Sausages also have different characteristics. Some are smoked, some are cured, while others have herbs or different flavourings,” he says.