Bedi reviews key civic projects, sets October deadline for Ganesapuram ROB

CHENNAI: Gagandeep Singh Bedi, additional chief secretary, Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, on Saturday inspected major civic and infrastructure projects across the jurisdiction of the Greater Chennai Corporation, directing officials to fast-track works ahead of the monsoon.
The review covered the Ganesapuram Road Over Bridge (ROB), biomining and waste processing activities at the Kodungaiyur dumpyard, cattle shelters, an Animal Birth Control (ABC) centre, Villivakkam Lake amusement park and Victoria Public Hall.
Bedi said that major ongoing projects must be completed within stipulated timelines, and announced that work on the ROB would resume on Sunday. He directed officials to ensure its completion by October and also instructed others to speed up biomining operations at Kodungaiyur, increase sterilisation surgeries under the ABC programme and expand cattle shelters to prevent stray animals from roaming on city roads.
Officials were also directed to expedite stormwater drain projects in vulnerable locations before the onset of the monsoon.
Bedi reviewed biomining operations at the Kodungaiyur dumpyard. The contractor was instructed to undertake regular maintenance to ensure uninterrupted operation of all machinery.
In Royapuram, Bedi inspected a modern cattle shelter housing 410 cows. Across 11 operational cattle shelters, 878 animals are being maintained, while 7 additional modern shelters are under construction.
The inspection concluded at the recently restored Victoria Public Hall. Officials were asked to explore ways to utilise the heritage structure for revenue generation. Bedi also reviewed works at the Villivakkam Lake amusement park, including the development of an 8.5-acre pond, a Rs 8.85 crore SWD project near Padi Bridge and a 5 MLD sewage treatment plant, directing officials to accelerate execution.
Corporation Commissioner GS Sameeran, Joint Commissioners VP Jeyaseelan and S Saravanan, Central Region Deputy Commissioner HR Kaushik and other senior officials accompanied the inspection.