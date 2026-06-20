Bedi reviews key civic projects, sets October deadline for Ganesapuram ROB

The review covered the Ganesapuram Road Over Bridge (ROB), biomining and waste processing activities at the Kodungaiyur dumpyard, cattle shelters, an Animal Birth Control (ABC) centre, Villivakkam Lake amusement park and Victoria Public Hall.

Bedi said that major ongoing projects must be completed within stipulated timelines, and announced that work on the ROB would resume on Sunday. He directed officials to ensure its completion by October and also instructed others to speed up biomining operations at Kodungaiyur, increase sterilisation surgeries under the ABC programme and expand cattle shelters to prevent stray animals from roaming on city roads.