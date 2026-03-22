Beat the heat with pops

• INGREDIENTS:
•1 ½ cups full cream milk
• 1 ½ tablespoon vanilla custard powder
• 3 tablespoon sugar
•½ cup jelly (cubed)
•1 pinch cardamom powder (optional)
• METHOD:
Boil the milk, reserving one tablespoon aside, for about 5 minutes until it bubbles up nicely. Reduce the flame to a simmer and add sugar. Mix well.
In the reserved tablespoon of milk, add the custard powder and mix into a smooth, lump-free paste. Add this mixture to the simmering milk.
Continue cooking on low flame, stirring constantly so that no lumps form. Gradually, the mixture will thicken. Once it reaches a stage where it coats the back of a spoon well, switch
off the flame and allow it to cool completely.
Once cooled, add the jelly cubes to the custard mixture and mix gently.
Spoon the mixture into your favourite popsicle moulds, filling up to three-fourths. Close with lids and freeze for at least 6–8 hours, or preferably overnight.
To demould, run the bottom of the mould under tap water, let it sit undisturbed for 2–3 minutes, and then gently pull out the popsicles. Serve immediately.
•To remove the popsicles, rinse the moulds under running tap water and gently pull them out.
• Enjoy the refreshing Nungu popsicles
Carrot yogurt popsicles
• INGREDIENTS:
• 1 cup thick curd
•¼ cup milk (boiled and cooled)
• 2 small carrots
•1 tablespoon honey
•¼ teaspoon vanilla essence
• METHOD:
Take the curd in a bowl and whisk it well (a hand blender works great).
Add honey and mix. Then add the milk and vanilla essence and whisk until smooth.
Peel the carrots, trim the edges, and pressure cook them for 2–3 whistles or until soft.
Let the carrots cool slightly, then blend them into a smooth puree. Set aside.
Take your popsicle moulds. Add a layer of the yogurt mixture
Then add 1–2 spoons of carrot puree
Repeat in alternating layers until the mould is filled to the rim.
Cover with aluminium foil and freeze for about 2 hours.
After two hours, insert ice cream sticks (or use mould lids if available).
Freeze overnight or for at least 6–8 hours until fully set.
Remove from the freezer, run the mould under tap water for a few seconds and gently pull out the popsicles. Serve immediately.