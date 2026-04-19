Beat Chennai's summer heat with these easy and delicious recipes

How to make:

Whiz the sponge cake in a food processor. Add melted butter and whiz again until the mixture comes together. Press it into the bottom of an 8-inch springform pan lined with aluminium foil or use individual ring moulds. Refrigerate while preparing the rest of the cheesecake.

Mix the cream cheese, cream and sugar in a bowl until well combined. This can be done by hand or on low speed using a stand mixer. An electric beater is not needed.

Add the gelatin to hot water and stir until it completely dissolves. Add the mango purée and mix well. Keep half of this mixture aside and add the rest to the cream cheese mixture. Stir gently until well combined.

Pour this mixture over the crumb base and refrigerate for 10–30 minutes, depending on the time available. Pour the remaining mango mixture as the top layer, gently so the layers do not mix. Refrigerate overnight and serve chilled.