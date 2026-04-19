Beat Chennai's summer heat with these easy and delicious recipes

Ingredients: Cream cheese – 1 block (I used 250 g Philadelphia cream cheese), Cream – 170 g (I used Nestlé), Sugar – half a cup, Mango purée – ¾ cup, Gelatin – 1 tbsp, Hot water – ¼ cup, Eggless sponge crumbs – 1.5 to 2 cups (depending on how thick you want the base to be), Unsalted butter, melted – 75 g (about cup)
How to make:
Whiz the sponge cake in a food processor. Add melted butter and whiz again until the mixture comes together. Press it into the bottom of an 8-inch springform pan lined with aluminium foil or use individual ring moulds. Refrigerate while preparing the rest of the cheesecake.
Mix the cream cheese, cream and sugar in a bowl until well combined. This can be done by hand or on low speed using a stand mixer. An electric beater is not needed.
Add the gelatin to hot water and stir until it completely dissolves. Add the mango purée and mix well. Keep half of this mixture aside and add the rest to the cream cheese mixture. Stir gently until well combined.
Pour this mixture over the crumb base and refrigerate for 10–30 minutes, depending on the time available. Pour the remaining mango mixture as the top layer, gently so the layers do not mix. Refrigerate overnight and serve chilled.
Ingredients: 1/3 cup sugar, 1/4 cup water,1 tablespoon unsalted chilled butter, cut into small pieces, 5 cups (½-inch thick) mango wedges (about 4 large mangoes), lime wedges (optional)
How to make:
Combine sugar and water in a heavy skillet over medium-high heat and cook until the sugar dissolves. Continue cooking for about 3 minutes or until golden. Do not stir. Add butter and mix to combine. Reduce heat to medium, add mango and toss gently. Cook for about 10 minutes or until lightly browned, stirring frequently.
Ingredients: 3 cups chopped peeled mangoes (preferably Champagne mangoes), divided, 6 tablespoons water, 2 tablespoons mild honey, 2 tablespoons sugar
How to make:
Purée 2 cups of mango with water, honey and sugar in a blender until smooth.
Ingredients: 1 cup mango cubes, cup watermelon cubes, ¼ cup Feta cheese, Fresh basil or mint, Juice of ½ lime, Pinch of salt
How to make:
Combine mango and watermelon. Add lime juice and a pinch of salt. Toss and garnish with Feta cheese and herbs.
The mesclun greens Mesclun is a mix of young, tender salad greens that provide a peppery or mild contrast to the sweetness of mango.
Ingredients: A mix of lettuce, arugula, romaine, lollo rosso, blueberry and strawberry
Dressing: 1 ripe mango, peeled and pitted, 1 to 2 tablespoons honey, 10 ml extra virgin olive oil, 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard, Fresh ginger, garlic, or a pinch of chilli flakes
How to make:
Blend the mango, lemon juice, honey and aromatics in a food processor or blender until smooth.
With the blender running on low speed, slowly add the olive oil to emulsify the dressing until it becomes creamy and well combined.
Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Pour the dressing over the greens and serve.