Beans, tomato and green chilli rates rise; check vegetable prices at Koyambedu market on August 14, 2026

CHENNAI: Beans, tomato and green chillies recorded the biggest price rises at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai on Friday (August 14), increasing by Rs 20, Rs 13 and Rs 10 per kg, respectively, compared to July 28.
The price of potato, snake gourd, drumstick, okra and capsicum remains uncanged.
Ooty carrot – Rs 90 per kg, up by Rs 20 (compared to July 28)
Onion – Rs 38 per kg, up by Rs 3
Tomato – Rs 25 per kg, up by Rs 13
Beans – Rs 90 per kg, up by Rs 20
Beetroot – Rs 60 per kg, up by Rs 10
Green chillies – Rs 80 per kg, up by Rs 10
Coconut – Rs 60 per piece, up by Rs 5
Spinach – Rs 5 per bunch, down by Rs 2
Small onion – Rs 70 per kg, down by Rs 5
Onion: Rs 38 per kg
Small onion: Rs 70 per kg
Potato: Rs 25 per kg
Tomato: Rs 25 per kg
Coconut: Rs 60 per piece
Green chillies: Rs 80 per kg
Snake gourd: Rs 30 per kg
Drumstick: Rs 30 per kg
Okra: Rs 30 per kg
Bitter gourd: Rs 50 per kg
Capsicum: Rs 50 per kg
Coriander: Rs 7 per bunch
Mint: Rs 6 per bunch
Curry leaves: Rs 25 per bunch