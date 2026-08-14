Chennai

Beans, tomato and green chilli rates rise; check vegetable prices at Koyambedu market on August 14, 2026

Planning your grocery run? Check today's vegetable prices in Chennai before you head out.
Image of man selling vegetables used for representative image
Image of man selling vegetables used for representative image
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CHENNAI: Beans, tomato and green chillies recorded the biggest price rises at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai on Friday (August 14), increasing by Rs 20, Rs 13 and Rs 10 per kg, respectively, compared to July 28.

The price of potato, snake gourd, drumstick, okra and capsicum remains uncanged.

Which vegetable prices increased today ?

Ooty carrot – Rs 90 per kg, up by Rs 20 (compared to July 28)

Onion – Rs 38 per kg, up by Rs 3

Tomato – Rs 25 per kg, up by Rs 13

Beans – Rs 90 per kg, up by Rs 20

Beetroot – Rs 60 per kg, up by Rs 10

Green chillies – Rs 80 per kg, up by Rs 10

Coconut – Rs 60 per piece, up by Rs 5

Which vegetable prices decreased today ?

Spinach – Rs 5 per bunch, down by Rs 2

Small onion – Rs 70 per kg, down by Rs 5

What are the prices of essential vegetables ?

Onion: Rs 38 per kg

Small onion: Rs 70 per kg

Potato: Rs 25 per kg

Tomato: Rs 25 per kg

Coconut: Rs 60 per piece

What are the prices of other vegetables ?

Green chillies: Rs 80 per kg

Snake gourd: Rs 30 per kg

Drumstick: Rs 30 per kg

Okra: Rs 30 per kg

Bitter gourd: Rs 50 per kg

Capsicum: Rs 50 per kg

How much do herbs cost today ?

Coriander: Rs 7 per bunch

Mint: Rs 6 per bunch

Curry leaves: Rs 25 per bunch

Koyambedu vegetable price
Chennai vegetable prices
Essentials Vegetable Prices
Chennai's vegetable price
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