Beans, tomato and green chilli rates rise; check vegetable prices at Koyambedu market on August 14, 2026

Which vegetable prices increased today ?

Ooty carrot – Rs 90 per kg, up by Rs 20 (compared to July 28)

Onion – Rs 38 per kg, up by Rs 3

Tomato – Rs 25 per kg, up by Rs 13

Beans – Rs 90 per kg, up by Rs 20

Beetroot – Rs 60 per kg, up by Rs 10

Green chillies – Rs 80 per kg, up by Rs 10

Coconut – Rs 60 per piece, up by Rs 5

Which vegetable prices decreased today ?

Spinach – Rs 5 per bunch, down by Rs 2

Small onion – Rs 70 per kg, down by Rs 5