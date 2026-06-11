Beans, ginger get costlier; check out vegetable prices at Chennai’s Koyambedu market on June 11, 2026

CHENNAI: Prices of few vegetables increased at Chennai's Koyambedu Market on Thursday (June 11), compared to June 8.
Ginger, tomato and beans were among the vegetables that became costlier over the past 3 days.
Beans: Rs 110/kg, up Rs 20
Ginger: Rs 150/kg, up Rs 10
Tomato: Rs 60/kg, up Rs 10
Lemon: Rs 100/kg, down Rs 10
Onion: Rs 34 per kg
Potato: Rs 25 per kg
Beans: Rs 90 per kg
Garlic: Rs 180 per kg
Coconut: Rs 52 per piece
Green chillies: Rs 50 per kg
Snake gourd: Rs 40 per kg
Spinach: Rs 12 per bunch
Drumstick: Rs 40 per kg
Green peas: Rs 140 per kg
Coriander: Rs 7 per bunch
Mint: Rs 5 per bunch
Curry leaves: Rs 20 per bunch