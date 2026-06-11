Chennai

Beans, ginger get costlier; check out vegetable prices at Chennai’s Koyambedu market on June 11, 2026

Planning your grocery run? Check today's vegetable prices in Chennai before you head out
Image of a man selling vegetables used for representative purpose
Image of a man selling vegetables used for representative purpose
Updated on

CHENNAI: Prices of few vegetables increased at Chennai's Koyambedu Market on Thursday (June 11), compared to June 8.

Ginger, tomato and beans were among the vegetables that became costlier over the past 3 days.

Which vegetable prices increased today?

Beans: Rs 110/kg, up Rs 20

Ginger: Rs 150/kg, up Rs 10

Tomato: Rs 60/kg, up Rs 10

Which vegetable prices decreased today?

Lemon: Rs 100/kg, down Rs 10

What are the prices of essential vegetables?

Onion: Rs 34 per kg

Potato: Rs 25 per kg

Beans: Rs 90 per kg

Garlic: Rs 180 per kg

Coconut: Rs 52 per piece

What are the prices of other vegetables?

Green chillies: Rs 50 per kg

Snake gourd: Rs 40 per kg

Spinach: Rs 12 per bunch

Drumstick: Rs 40 per kg

Green peas: Rs 140 per kg

How much do herbs cost today?

Coriander: Rs 7 per bunch

Mint: Rs 5 per bunch

Curry leaves: Rs 20 per bunch

Chennai vegetable prices
vegetable prices
Chennai’s Koyambedu market
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