Chennai

Beans, ginger get cheaper by Rs 50 at Chennai Koyambedu market; check vegetable rates on July 20, 2026

Planning your grocery run? Check today's vegetable prices in Chennai before you head out.
Image of man selling vegetables used for representative image
Image of man selling vegetables used for representative image
Updated on

CHENNAI: Beans and ginger prices dropped by Rs 50 per kg at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai on Monday (July 20), marking the biggest change in vegetable prices compared to July 9, according to traders.

While beans and ginger recorded the sharpest decline, onion, lemon, drumstick, coconut, coriander and mint became costlier. Prices of potato, garlic, green chillies, green peas and snake gourd remained unchanged.

Which vegetable prices have changed today?

Beans – Rs 50 per kg, down by Rs 50 (as compared to July 9)

Ginger – Rs 200 per kg, down by Rs 50

Onion – Rs 40 per kg, up by Rs 10

Lemon – Rs 90 per kg, up by Rs 10

Drumstick – Rs 80 per kg, up by Rs 20

Coconut – Rs 55 per piece, up by Rs 9

Coriander – Rs 15 per bunch, up by Rs 5

Mint – Rs 15 per bunch, up by Rs 7

Tomato – Rs 12 per kg, down by Rs 3

What are the prices of essential vegetables?

Onion: Rs 40 per kg

Small onion: Rs 80 per kg

Potato: Rs 25 per kg

Tomato: Rs 12 per kg

Coconut: Rs 55 per piece

Lemon: Rs 90 per kg

Garlic: Rs 250 per kg

What are the prices of other vegetables?

Green chillies: Rs 60 per kg

Snake gourd: Rs 30 per kg

Spinach: Rs 12 per bunch

Drumstick: Rs 80 per kg

Green peas: Rs 150 per kg

Okra: Rs 40 per kg

Bitter gourd: Rs 50 per kg

Bottle gourd: Rs 25 per kg

Capsicum: Rs 80 per kg

How much do herbs cost today?

Coriander: Rs 15 per bunch

Mint: Rs 15 per bunch

Curry leaves: Rs 25 per bunch

Chennai Koyambedu market
vegetable prices at Chennai
vegetable prices at Koyambedu market
vegetable prices
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