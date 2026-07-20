Beans, ginger get cheaper by Rs 50 at Chennai Koyambedu market; check vegetable rates on July 20, 2026

Which vegetable prices have changed today?

Beans – Rs 50 per kg, down by Rs 50 (as compared to July 9)

Ginger – Rs 200 per kg, down by Rs 50

Onion – Rs 40 per kg, up by Rs 10

Lemon – Rs 90 per kg, up by Rs 10

Drumstick – Rs 80 per kg, up by Rs 20

Coconut – Rs 55 per piece, up by Rs 9

Coriander – Rs 15 per bunch, up by Rs 5

Mint – Rs 15 per bunch, up by Rs 7

Tomato – Rs 12 per kg, down by Rs 3