Beans, ginger get cheaper by Rs 50 at Chennai Koyambedu market; check vegetable rates on July 20, 2026

CHENNAI: Beans and ginger prices dropped by Rs 50 per kg at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai on Monday (July 20), marking the biggest change in vegetable prices compared to July 9, according to traders.
While beans and ginger recorded the sharpest decline, onion, lemon, drumstick, coconut, coriander and mint became costlier. Prices of potato, garlic, green chillies, green peas and snake gourd remained unchanged.
Beans – Rs 50 per kg, down by Rs 50 (as compared to July 9)
Ginger – Rs 200 per kg, down by Rs 50
Onion – Rs 40 per kg, up by Rs 10
Lemon – Rs 90 per kg, up by Rs 10
Drumstick – Rs 80 per kg, up by Rs 20
Coconut – Rs 55 per piece, up by Rs 9
Coriander – Rs 15 per bunch, up by Rs 5
Mint – Rs 15 per bunch, up by Rs 7
Tomato – Rs 12 per kg, down by Rs 3
Onion: Rs 40 per kg
Small onion: Rs 80 per kg
Potato: Rs 25 per kg
Tomato: Rs 12 per kg
Coconut: Rs 55 per piece
Lemon: Rs 90 per kg
Garlic: Rs 250 per kg
Green chillies: Rs 60 per kg
Snake gourd: Rs 30 per kg
Spinach: Rs 12 per bunch
Drumstick: Rs 80 per kg
Green peas: Rs 150 per kg
Okra: Rs 40 per kg
Bitter gourd: Rs 50 per kg
Bottle gourd: Rs 25 per kg
Capsicum: Rs 80 per kg
Coriander: Rs 15 per bunch
Mint: Rs 15 per bunch
Curry leaves: Rs 25 per bunch