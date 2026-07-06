Chennai

Beans, ginger, garlic prices surge; check out vegetable prices at Chennai Koyambedu market on July 6, 2026

Planning your grocery run? Check today's vegetable prices in Chennai before you head out
Image of man selling vegetables used for representative image
Image of man selling vegetables used for representative image
Updated on

CHENNAI: The prices of a few vegetables increased at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai on Monday (July 6), compared to June 29, according to traders.

Beans, ginger, garlic, drumstick and green peas were among the vegetables that became costlier over the past week, while lemon recorded a decline. Prices of onion, tomato, potato and small onion remained unchanged.

Which vegetable prices have increased today?

Ginger – Rs 250 per kg, up by Rs 100

Garlic – Rs 250 per kg, up by Rs 70

Beans – Rs 120 per kg, up by Rs 30

Drumstick – Rs 60 per kg, up by Rs 20

Green peas – Rs 150 per kg, up by Rs 10

Coconut – Rs 48 per piece, up by Rs 2

Lemon – Rs 80 per kg, down by Rs 10

What are the prices of essential vegetables?

Onion: Rs 30 per kg

Small onion: Rs 50 per kg

Potato: Rs 25 per kg

Tomato: Rs 20 per kg

Coconut: Rs 48 per piece

Lemon: Rs 80 per kg

Garlic: Rs 250 per kg

What are the prices of other vegetables?

Green chillies: Rs 60 per kg

Snake gourd: Rs 30 per kg

Spinach: Rs 12 per bunch

Drumstick: Rs 60 per kg

Green peas: Rs 150 per kg

Lady's finger: Rs 30 per kg

Bitter gourd: Rs 50 per kg

Bottle gourd: Rs 25 per kg

Capsicum: Rs 80 per kg

How much do herbs cost today?

Coriander: Rs 10 per bunch

Mint: Rs 8 per bunch

Curry leaves: Rs 25 per bun

Chennai's Koyambedu market
vegetable prices
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