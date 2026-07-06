Beans, ginger, garlic prices surge; check out vegetable prices at Chennai Koyambedu market on July 6, 2026

Which vegetable prices have increased today?

Ginger – Rs 250 per kg, up by Rs 100

Garlic – Rs 250 per kg, up by Rs 70

Beans – Rs 120 per kg, up by Rs 30

Drumstick – Rs 60 per kg, up by Rs 20

Green peas – Rs 150 per kg, up by Rs 10

Coconut – Rs 48 per piece, up by Rs 2

Lemon – Rs 80 per kg, down by Rs 10