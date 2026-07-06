Beans, ginger, garlic prices surge; check out vegetable prices at Chennai Koyambedu market on July 6, 2026

CHENNAI: The prices of a few vegetables increased at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai on Monday (July 6), compared to June 29, according to traders.
Beans, ginger, garlic, drumstick and green peas were among the vegetables that became costlier over the past week, while lemon recorded a decline. Prices of onion, tomato, potato and small onion remained unchanged.
Ginger – Rs 250 per kg, up by Rs 100
Garlic – Rs 250 per kg, up by Rs 70
Beans – Rs 120 per kg, up by Rs 30
Drumstick – Rs 60 per kg, up by Rs 20
Green peas – Rs 150 per kg, up by Rs 10
Coconut – Rs 48 per piece, up by Rs 2
Lemon – Rs 80 per kg, down by Rs 10
Onion: Rs 30 per kg
Small onion: Rs 50 per kg
Potato: Rs 25 per kg
Tomato: Rs 20 per kg
Coconut: Rs 48 per piece
Lemon: Rs 80 per kg
Garlic: Rs 250 per kg
Green chillies: Rs 60 per kg
Snake gourd: Rs 30 per kg
Spinach: Rs 12 per bunch
Drumstick: Rs 60 per kg
Green peas: Rs 150 per kg
Lady's finger: Rs 30 per kg
Bitter gourd: Rs 50 per kg
Bottle gourd: Rs 25 per kg
Capsicum: Rs 80 per kg
Coriander: Rs 10 per bunch
Mint: Rs 8 per bunch
Curry leaves: Rs 25 per bun